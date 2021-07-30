OKCPS increasing pay for bus drivers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - OKCPS is giving its bus drivers a pay raise. “This increase in pay will really change the game for us in recruiting and maintaining drivers and will position OKCPS as the leading district in the metro for bus driver pay," said Cody Stull, Director of Transportation. "As most school districts have experienced, it is extra challenging right now to fully staff bus drivers. This is a great opportunity to join a thriving school district, support OKC children and receive increased compensation and benefits."