NAO Drops New Song, Shares Album Release Date

Wisconsin's Telethon recently released the new single "Selfstarter A.E." (ft. Jhariah) and now they've announced a new album, Swim Out Past The Breakers, due August 20 via Take This To Heart Records (pre-order). The album features "Selfstarter A.E.," as well as the two singles they just put out, "Positively Clark Street" and "Checker Drive" (single version). Telethon's love of Everclear doesn't stop with the "Santa Monica" reference in the album title; that band's '90s punk/grunge-adjacent power pop sounds like a core influence on these new songs (along with similar bands like Fastball and Harvey Danger), but it's more than just '90s power pop worship. There's also the quirky indie-punk of Jeff Rosenstock, and "Positively Clark Street" ends with a triumphant horn section that reminds you of this band's love of ska.