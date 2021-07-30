Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

NAO Drops New Song, Shares Album Release Date

By Ryan Shepard
Posted by 
defpen
defpen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NAO is back! Three years after embarking on an entertaining musical journey throughout Saturn, NAO has announced that her next album, And Then Life Was Beautiful, will arrive on September 24. To celebrate this announcement, she shared the album’s title track. Her new project is expected to include previously released singles like “Heart Storm” and “Messy Love.” In addition, Serpentwithfeet, Lianne La Havas, Lucky Daye and Adekunle Gold will appear on the project.

defpen.com

Comments / 0

defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lianne La Havas
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Yebba
Person
Ray Blk
Person
Little Simz
Person
Diana Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nao#Nao#Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Clinic Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Fantasy Island”

Liverpool post-punks Clinic have announced a new album, Fantasy Island, and shared its title track via a video for it. Fantasy Island is due out October 22 via their longtime label Domino. Emily Evans directed the “Fantasy Island” video, which is a dizzying collage of vintage stock footage. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Gemini Syndrome Share New Song 'Abandoned' And Announce Album

Gemini Syndrome are streaming their brand new single called "Abandoned". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "3rd Degree - The Raising", which will be released on October 15th. Vocalist Aaron Nordstrom had this to say, "The album is about death and rebirth. Finding your true self and fostering its...
MusicPosted by
defpen

James Blake Announces New Album, Shares Fall Tour Dates

Thursday has proved to be one of the busiest days in music in quite a while. Things were already expected to be chaotic with the impending release of Kanye West‘s Donda and the rumored release of Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy. Adding to the day’s events, Tinashe announced that she would be releasing a new album in August and Santan Dave dropped his sophomore album, We’re All Alone In This Together. Capping off the day’s events, 6LACK, Childish Gambino, Polo G, Gunna, The Weeknd and Young Thug are expecting to be featured on new tracks that arrive this weekend. Then, another bombshell dropped. James Blake is coming!
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Boys Noize Announces New Album +/-, Shares New Songs: Listen

Berlin-based, German-Iraqi artist, DJ, and producer Boys Noize has announced a new album called +/- (pronounced Polarity). The record is out September 24 via the musician’s own BNR imprint. Ahead of the album’s release, Boys Noize has shared two new singles: “Nude” (featuring Tommy Cash) and “Xpress Yourself.” Hear the tracks below.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Telethon announce new album ‘Swim Out Past The Breakers,’ share 2 new songs

Wisconsin's Telethon recently released the new single "Selfstarter A.E." (ft. Jhariah) and now they've announced a new album, Swim Out Past The Breakers, due August 20 via Take This To Heart Records (pre-order). The album features "Selfstarter A.E.," as well as the two singles they just put out, "Positively Clark Street" and "Checker Drive" (single version). Telethon's love of Everclear doesn't stop with the "Santa Monica" reference in the album title; that band's '90s punk/grunge-adjacent power pop sounds like a core influence on these new songs (along with similar bands like Fastball and Harvey Danger), but it's more than just '90s power pop worship. There's also the quirky indie-punk of Jeff Rosenstock, and "Positively Clark Street" ends with a triumphant horn section that reminds you of this band's love of ska.
MusicComplex

Tinashe Drops New Song “I Can See the Future,” Reveals ‘333’ Album Art and Tracklist

Tinashe has shared her new song “I Can See the Future” as well as the cover art and tracklist for her forthcoming album 333, arriving Aug. 6. On the sultry single, the singer speaks about her future with her lover. The 333 tracklist reveals that the project will see features from Jeremih, Kaytranada, Kaash Paige, and more. “I Can See the Future” follows her most recent song “Bouncin” from earlier this month and “Pasadena” featuring Buddy, which arrived in June.
Musicallkpop.com

BewhY drops tracklist for new album; includes WINNER's Song Min Ho, Dynamic Duo, Dok2, and UNE

BewhY is coming back with a new album after two years!. On July 26 KST, the rapper unveiled the tracklist to his upcoming EP '032 Funk.' According to its contents, the album will feature six songs in total, including title track "Celebration" and include features from UNE, Dok2, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Dynamic Duo. It was also previously reported that GRAY will be handling the album's production.
Los Angeles, CAmxdwn.com

James Blake Announces New Album Friends That Break Your Heart for September 2021 Release, Shares Fall Tour Dates and Compares Himself to Finneas in New Music Video for “Say What You Will”

Grammy-Award-winning singer and producer James Blake has announced his new album Friends That Break Your Heart, set to be released September 10 via Republic Records. With the album announcement, Blake also released its lead single “Say What You Will” along with its music video. The song is much like Blake’s incredible style filled with piano and soft-tempo production with harmonizing vocals. Its accompanying cinematic visual stars fellow producer Finneas, who takes all of the spotlight that Blake seemingly wants in the video. Check it out below.
MusicThe FADER

Young Thug shares four new songs for Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, reveals Punk release date

In 2019, Young Thug said he hoped to release an album called Punk soon after dropping his full-length So Much Fun. It's been two years since then, but with the success of So Much Fun and his blockbuster collaboration with Chris Brown Slime & B, Thug has had a lot on his plate. Somewhat unexpectedly, Thug's label 300 revealed October 15 as Punk's release date, dropping the information the same day as Thug's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Boy Scouts Announces New Album Wayfinder, Shares New Song: Listen

Boy Scouts, aka Oakland songwriter Taylor Vick, has announced her new album. The follow-up to 2019’s Free Company is called Wayfinder, and it’s out October 1 via Anti-. Check out the Jake Noković–directed video for the album track “That’s Life Honey” below. “This song is about trying to make light...

Comments / 0

Community Policy