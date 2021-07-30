NAO Drops New Song, Shares Album Release Date
NAO is back! Three years after embarking on an entertaining musical journey throughout Saturn, NAO has announced that her next album, And Then Life Was Beautiful, will arrive on September 24. To celebrate this announcement, she shared the album’s title track. Her new project is expected to include previously released singles like “Heart Storm” and “Messy Love.” In addition, Serpentwithfeet, Lianne La Havas, Lucky Daye and Adekunle Gold will appear on the project.defpen.com
