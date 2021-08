Last weekend, the first big domino of the 2021 trade deadline season fell. The San Diego Padres—otherwise known as the Galactus of Infielders—acquired Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier in exchange for three prospects. Frazier is far from a franchise player; his .324/.388/.448 slash line this year has been buoyed by a .359 BABIP, and his wRC+ (130) is substantially higher than his DRC+ (111), indicating that the Pirates dealt him at the height of his value. Nevertheless, Frazier is at least an average hitter who can play all over the diamond, making him ideal for the superutility role the Padres envision for him.