Fort Calhoun, NE

Fort Calhoun Man Arrested in Narcotics Investigation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJULY 29, 2021 (OMAHA, NEB.) — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Fort Calhoun man as part of a narcotics investigation in multiple counties. On Wednesday, investigators executed search warrants at multiple locations as part of the investigation. The first location was 5437 Samuel Colt Lane in Fort Calhoun, in Washington County. During a search of the residence, investigators located more than eleven pounds of marijuana, one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, and a handgun.

