10 things to do on the North Fork in August

Things are still heating up for summer on the North Fork with plenty of events this month. Snag a day pass and immerse yourself in a worry-free day of relaxation at the Sound View in Greenport, recently voted Best Hotel on the North Fork by northforker readers. Each Resort Pass includes admission to the Sound-side pool and use of its lounge chairs, umbrellas and the hotel’s famed concession stand, Jack’s Shack, where you can order elevated poolside food to fuel your day. Or head down to the beach and enjoy cocktails at the Low Tide Beach Bar. Passes are $75 per person and can be reserved at resortpass.com. Guests must be 18 or older.