Baylor’s Davion Mitchell selected by Sacramento Kings with the No. 9 overall pick in the NBA draft

By SportsDay Staff
Dallas News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sacramento Kings selected Baylor guard Davion Mitchell with the ninth overall pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. Mitchell is a dynamic guard who can easily create shots for himself, deliver accurate passes to teammates and play solid defense. He’s considered by many to be the most NBA-ready prospect. Last season...

