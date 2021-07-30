Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Craig County, OK

Heat Advisory issued for Craig, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okmulgee, Ottawa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-30 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-30 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okmulgee; Ottawa; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Nowata, OK
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
County
Mcintosh County, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
County
Okmulgee County, OK
County
Tulsa County, OK
City
Washington, OK
County
Ottawa County, OK
City
Okmulgee, OK
County
Washington County, OK
County
Craig County, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
State
Arkansas State
County
Sequoyah County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
County
Nowata County, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Index#Craig Mayes Mcintosh#Rogers#Washington Heat Advisory#The Heat Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy