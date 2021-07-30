Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caldwell County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Howard by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caldwell; Carroll; Chariton; Daviess; Grundy; Harrison; Howard; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Randolph SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CHARITON...RANDOLPH...DAVIESS LINN...SOUTHWESTERN GRUNDY...NORTHEASTERN CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN CALDWELL...NORTHEASTERN HOWARD...SOUTHERN MACON AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 808 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles east of Pattonsburg to 7 miles northeast of Breckenridge to 9 miles south of Brookfield to near Madison. Movement was south at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Chillicothe, Trenton, Macon, Brookfield, Marceline, Gallatin, Salisbury, Huntsville, Brunswick, Bevier, Higbee, Jamesport, Keytesville, Bucklin, Meadville, Hale, Gilman City, Breckenridge and Pattonsburg. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 66 and 90.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Daviess County, MO
City
Chillicothe, MO
City
Marceline, MO
County
Carroll County, MO
County
Livingston County, MO
City
Randolph, MO
City
Higbee, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Gallatin, MO
City
Macon, MO
City
Gilman City, MO
County
Grundy County, MO
City
Salisbury, MO
County
Caldwell County, MO
County
Linn County, MO
County
Harrison County, MO
County
Chariton County, MO
City
Moberly, MO
City
Madison, MO
City
Huntsville, MO
City
Linn, MO
County
Macon County, MO
County
Howard County, MO
City
Brunswick, MO
County
Randolph County, MO
City
Bucklin, MO
City
Brookfield, MO
City
Hale, MO
City
Meadville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Caldwell Carroll#Chariton#Daviess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy