Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Gentry by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: De Kalb; Gentry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN DAVIESS...SOUTHERN GENTRY AND DEKALB COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT At 804 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near King City, or 9 miles north of Maysville, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Maysville, King City, Pattonsburg, Darlington, Weatherby, Mcfall, Amity, Fairport, Ford City and Santa Rosa. This includes Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 73 and 77.