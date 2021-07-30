Cancel
Adams County, OH

Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams, Highland, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 22:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike; Ross; Scioto FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FRIDAY FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS, EASTERN HIGHLAND, PIKE, SOUTHWESTERN ROSS AND SCIOTO COUNTIES At 1049 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Portsmouth, Hillsboro, Waverly, Wheelersburg, New Boston, Piketon, Greenup, Marshall, Bainbridge, Pike Lake, Kincaid Springs, Lucasville, Clarktown, Rosemount, Cynthiana, Sciotodale, Highland Holiday, Rocky Fork Point, Franklin Furnace and Rarden. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

