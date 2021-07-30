Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 1015 PM EDT. * At 910 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over North Adams, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include North Adams, Adams, Williamstown, Cheshire, Stephentown, Berlin, Florida, Hancock, Savoy, New Ashford, Berkshire, Lanesborough, Windsor, East Nassau, Hairpin Turn, Greylock, Soldiers Memorial Field, West Stephentown, North Hancock and Cheshire Harbor. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH