Severe Weather Statement issued for Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado has been confirmed. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Ocean A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OCEAN COUNTY At 908 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Barnegat, or 16 miles south of Toms River, moving east at 25 mph. To repeat, a waterspout is heading toward Barnegat Light! HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Barnegat, Waretown and Ocean Acres. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 68 and 73. TORNADO...OBSERVED HAIL...1.00IN