New Jersey Woman Rams Shopping Cart Into Bullying Pack of Teens At Target

By Shannon Holly
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 5 days ago
Sooooo I'm goonna need New Jersey peeps to stop getting into so many viral videos, OK? A few weeks ago we had this ratchet behavior in a Victoria's Secret in Short Hills. Now, another video comes out of Clifton...not our finest moments. In this video, a woman was shopping when she encountered some teens allegedly bullying her and other shoppers. She took matters into her own hands, by shoving a shopping cart into one of the teens and confiscating a parking cone from them as they taunt her.

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey.

 https://mybeachradio.com
