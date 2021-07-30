Cancel
Nashville councilmember urges extension of eviction moratorium

By Dulce Torres Guzman
tennesseelookout.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal moratorium on evictions ends Saturday, and Nashville community leaders have already warned of an incoming flood of evictions if the moratorium isn’t extended. On Thursday, Councilmember Delishia Porterfield hosted a press conference attended by several other Metro council members and community leaders, urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the federal moratorium past the July 31 deadline.

PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

