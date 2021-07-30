Nashville councilmember urges extension of eviction moratorium
The federal moratorium on evictions ends Saturday, and Nashville community leaders have already warned of an incoming flood of evictions if the moratorium isn’t extended. On Thursday, Councilmember Delishia Porterfield hosted a press conference attended by several other Metro council members and community leaders, urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the federal moratorium past the July 31 deadline.tennesseelookout.com
