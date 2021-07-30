Cancel
NBA

The Coolest and Craziest Looks from the 2021 NBA Draft

It wasn't so long ago that the phrase "draft suit" conjured a whole bunch of giggles. Remember Jalen Rose's famous red number? Or LeBron's many-buttoned monstrosity? But in recent years—and as the NBA became a dominant force in the world of fashion—the draft suit has improved by leaps and bounds. Some of those bounds, as you'll see, are still excessive. But the NBA Draft remains a must-see style experience. These are the biggest—and wildest, and weirdest—fits from the night.

