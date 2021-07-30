Liberate Ideas, Inc announces Major Partnership with MD Logic Health

Ever since former FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg first introduced the term “patient centricity” back in 2014, this phrase has continued to be an evolving topic in the life sciences industry. Adopting a patient-centric focus can be slow because it often requires a more systematic approach or cultural shift for many healthcare delivery chain players. However, putting the patient first has always been a priority at Withings, and that starts with providing patients with the tools they need to keep track of their health in the comfort of their own homes. In 2009, we brought the first connected scale to market, and since then we have been on a mission to empower people to make better decisions for their health through patient-centric devices. We have a solid track record of more than 10 years of creating people-friendly devices that combine cutting edge medical technology with premium design, all of which play an important role in helping to monitor and reduce high blood pressure, obesity and other chronic conditions.