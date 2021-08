Many people are deploying the talking points that vaccine passports can be required by businesses, because something-something-something property rights. But the logic underpinning that assertion is not unassailable. For instance: Say, I’m a business owner. And say you walk onto my property. Do I get to saw off an arm if you’re in my hardware store? Do I get to liquidate every third child who crosses the threshold of my establishment? If an attractive woman comes in looking for framing nails, do I get to assault her? The answer to all of these questions is “No”. The fact that they’re on my property does not give me absolute power over them.