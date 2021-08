As news filtered through that the 2020 Olympic Games would be put on hold for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dina Asher-Smith spoiled herself with McDonalds and some chocolate cake. The 25-year-old admits she was relieved by the announcement because not only did it give her a rare opportunity to relax and reflect, it also meant she could now reset and make sure she was in the best condition to compete for the summer of 2021.