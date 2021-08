Sky-high used car values and pent-up service demand mean big bucks for dealerships. Thanks to the global microchip shortage, the car market has been a mess. New cars are so scarce, people are paying more money for used examples of highly sought-after models than they would on a new one during normal times. With prices this out of whack, somebody's gotta be collecting bigger checks than usual, right? Well, somebody is, and—surprise, surprise—it's not the automakers. It's the dealers.