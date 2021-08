New Rumley United Methodist Church, located at 41395 Scio New Rumley Road, Scio, is holding a community picnic and outdoor concert on the lawn behind the church on July 27. The picnic begins at 5:30 p.m., and the concert from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will feature the Williamson Branch of Nashville. All are invited for free food and the bluegrass music concert. In the event of rain, it will be held indoors.