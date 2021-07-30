Cancel
Newark, NJ

Man on FBI’s most wanted list sentenced for killing fiancée and dog, officials say

By Chris Sheldon
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
A New Jersey man who was on the FBI Top Ten Most Wanted list for murdering his fiancée and her dog was sentenced Thursday to 31.5 years in state prison, officials said. Lamont Stephenson, 46, pleaded guilty on June 17 to first degree murder for strangling Olga “Ivy” DeJesus on Oct. 17, 2014 in her Newark home, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. He received 30 years for the murder of DeJesus and another 18 months for pleading guilty to animal cruelty for killing their family dog, Lola. He must serve the entire sentence without the possibility of parole.

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

Trenton, NJNJ.com

Arrest made in fatal shooting of 30-year-old man in Trenton

A Trenton man was arrested Tuesday evening on murder and related firearm charges accusing him of gunning down a Ewing man in the city’s West Ward early Sunday, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday. According to authorities, Matthew Tanner, 36, killed Daquan Basnight, 30, in the 800 block of...
New Brunswick, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Two teens charged with fatal stabbing, shooting of 25-year-old man

Two New Brunswick teens were arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal stabbing and shooting last week in the city, authorities said. The two 17-year-olds, who were not identified because of their ages, were charged with juvenile delinquency for offenses, which if committed by an adult would constitute murder and weapons offenses, the New Brunswick Police Department and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday in a joint statement.
HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Family hired aide accused of tying dementia patient, 71, to chair

The home health aide who allegedly tied a 71-year-old dementia patient to a chair was hired by the woman’s family because she required around-the-clock care, according to court documents. The woman, who suffers from “severe dementia” and is described as non-verbal, was a resident at Juniper Village assisted living facility...

