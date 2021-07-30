Man on FBI’s most wanted list sentenced for killing fiancée and dog, officials say

A New Jersey man who was on the FBI Top Ten Most Wanted list for murdering his fiancée and her dog was sentenced Thursday to 31.5 years in state prison, officials said. Lamont Stephenson, 46, pleaded guilty on June 17 to first degree murder for strangling Olga “Ivy” DeJesus on Oct. 17, 2014 in her Newark home, according to a statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. He received 30 years for the murder of DeJesus and another 18 months for pleading guilty to animal cruelty for killing their family dog, Lola. He must serve the entire sentence without the possibility of parole.