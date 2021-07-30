Hornets ‘very surprised’ James Bouknight fell to them in NBA draft
The Charlotte Hornets selected James Bouknight in the first round of the NBA draft Thursday night, giving them something they’ve badly needed — more talent. After the Hornets lost 15 of their final 20 games in the 2020-21 season, falling from fourth place in the East to 10th, it became clear to general manager Mitch Kupchak, that to make the playoffs, they needed to continue to add talent and not draft based on position.www.heraldonline.com
