Sutter County to consider vehicle accident cost recovery program

The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will soon be considering an ordinance that will allow the Sutter County Fire Department to recover funds from the insurance providers of drivers who are deemed to be at fault in vehicle accidents within the county.

Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz said that this ordinance will not burden residents with an additional fee or tax but rather tap into a revenue stream from a fee drivers already pay to their insurers. He said the department will be working with a third-party agency that will work with insurance companies to recover a portion of the premiums that drivers already pay.

The fire department will only be seeking recovery costs from insured drivers who are deemed at fault in vehicle accidents, and it will pertain to any accident the department responds to in its jurisdiction. Shalowitz said law enforcement, not the fire department, determines who is at fault in an accident.

Fire Recovery USA, the third-party agency, estimated based on Sutter Fire’s statistics that the department could see approximately $30,000-$60,000 per year through the recovery cost program. Shalowitz said it’s likely that the amount recovered in the first year will be lower than the estimate.

Attached to the staff report about the ordinance was an estimated average fee schedule for one hour of service the fire department provides for different types of incidents. The fee schedule is set by insurance agencies, according to Shalowitz.

For example, a level-three motor vehicle incident would be a car fire and includes scene safety, fire suppression, breathing air, rescue tools, hand tools, hose, tip use, foam, structure protection, and fluid clean up. The estimated cost for that service for one hour is $718, according to the fee schedule. An extrication is estimated to cost the department $1,550.

Shalowitz said the Sutter Grand Jury requested that the fire department attempt to recover costs from vehicle accidents as part of its recommendations in its latest report. This was due to the financial status of the department and finding all possible revenue streams that would not cause additional impacts to constituents.

The ordinance was on the supervisors agenda this week but was pulled from the agenda to change some of the wording of the ordinance. Shalowitz said it would be before the board in two weeks for first reading followed by a second reading, a public hearing and then a vote by the board. The ordinance would go into effect 30 days after Sutter County approves it.

Sutter County Fire will be working with the same third-party agency that works with the Marysville Fire Department, which has a similar cost recovery program.

Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen said the city passed an ordinance in August 2019 as a means to collect cost recovery for certain types of accidents.

“The program is in existence today and the program assists in offsetting costs associated with emergency responses,” Karlen said in an email. “The program generates approximately $25,000 per year and helps to balance the fire department budget.”

Yuba City Fire Department Chief Jesse Alexander said the department has considered a similar ordinance but does not have one in place. He said one of the obstacles for the department in adopting a cost recovery program is the fact that a law enforcement investigation is needed to determine fault and is not something the fire department can determine.

In Yuba County, there are no county fire departments and the departments located in unincorporated areas operate within their own districts, according to Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown.

“At this time, there is not an ordinance similar to the one being considered by Sutter County,” Brown said in an email. “Yuba County has always had good relationships with area fire districts, and we would certainly work with them on any similar endeavor to strengthen their capabilities.”