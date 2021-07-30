Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma attorney general urges Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — In his first official act, Attorney General John O’Conner today filed a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The case before the court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centers on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A lower federal court blocked the law from taking effect. In May, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.

www.koco.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Wade, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Attorneys#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 3

Community Policy