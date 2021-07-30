Oklahoma attorney general urges Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

OKLAHOMA CITY — In his first official act, Attorney General John O’Conner today filed a brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. The case before the court, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, centers on a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A lower federal court blocked the law from taking effect. In May, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case.