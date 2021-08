The Pontiac Firebird is an iconic piece of pony car history. Originally thought of as a kind of sister car for the Chevrolet Camaro, the Firebird eventually graduated into one of America’s favorite pony cars. This was largely pushed forward by the reputation gained by the Pontiac engine department. Years of building some of the nation's greatest engines and dropping them into lightweight sports and muscle cars had built the GM, but more specifically Pontiac, name from the ground up. Two of the most popular generations of the Firebird include the second-gen and the fourth-gen. This is because the second generation was all about being loud and stylish and the fourth generation focused on speed and the utilization of the GM LS1 V8 which was a drastic improvement over the last generation due to the six-bolt main.