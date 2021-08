A’ja Wilson scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart added 17 to help the United States beat France 93-82 on Monday. The win was the 52nd in a row for the US dating back to the bronze medal game of the 1992 Olympics. The US went undefeated in group play – albeit not in the dominant fashion the team is used to – and advanced to the quarter-finals. The Americans (3-0) haven’t lost a game in group play since women’s basketball was added to the Olympics in 1976.