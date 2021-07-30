7-30-21 bystanders credited with helping prevent spread of two residential fires

Bystanders are credited with helping preventing two separate residential fires from spreading in Fond du Lac Thursday. The first fire on County Road V was apparently accidentally started by an unattended burning candle, and contained to the contents of the room. Nobody was home at the time and bystanders heard smoke detectors and immediately dialed 911. Shortly after 7pm a bystander noticed the porch on fire at 126 Third Street and extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived. The fire caused damage to the porch and front door of the home.