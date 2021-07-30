Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fond Du Lac, WI

7-30-21 bystanders credited with helping prevent spread of two residential fires

radioplusinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBystanders are credited with helping preventing two separate residential fires from spreading in Fond du Lac Thursday. The first fire on County Road V was apparently accidentally started by an unattended burning candle, and contained to the contents of the room. Nobody was home at the time and bystanders heard smoke detectors and immediately dialed 911. Shortly after 7pm a bystander noticed the porch on fire at 126 Third Street and extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived. The fire caused damage to the porch and front door of the home.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fond Du Lac, WI
Accidents
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Candle#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Titanic Museum ice wall collapse injures three in Tennessee

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn.— A wall of ice at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Tennessee collapsed and injured three guests, the museum’s owners said. Those harmed were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote on the attraction’s Facebook page. “Needless to say, we never...

Comments / 0

Community Policy