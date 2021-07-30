Sabres are getting thrifty with their spending as GM Kevyn Adams resets his core

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams isn't in a rush to trade his franchise star Jack Eichel. "What’s critically important to make sure is clear is that we’re in control of this process,” Adams said Thursday, according to The Athletic's John Vogl. “We have a player under contract. We don’t feel any pressure. If there’s a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres that’s going to help us improve - whether that’s improve right away or improve down the road, those are all the things weigh - we’d be open to it.