Sabres are getting thrifty with their spending as GM Kevyn Adams resets his core

By News Sports Reporter
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the last five seasons, the Buffalo Sabres have been pushing to the brink of the NHL's salary cap. It's gotten them nowhere. So they're going with a different approach. With last week's trades of Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen, Wednesday's free-agent defections of Linus Ullmark and Jake McCabe and the likely trade of Jack Eichel, the club's 2021-22 payroll will be markedly lower than the last couple of years.

NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Report: Buffalo Sabres Make Trade Offer For Jack Eichel

The start of NHL Free Agency begins on Wednesday, July 28th (an hour away as I type this), and the Buffalo Sabres should stay busy over the next 24-48 hours and beyond; especially considering they still are exploring trade offers for captain Jack Eichel. It may have been a surprise...
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Shady New Details Regarding Jack Eichel Trade.

The Buffalo Sabres continue to try to move disgruntled forward Jack Eichel. They're not letting him go for free though obviously and are standing firm of their price of 4 1st round picks or a mix of players, picks and prospects that would be the equivalent. Two teams seem to...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their offseason plans: ” is not going to preclude us from doing anything. We have some flexibility. That was a big part of the Duncan Keith trade… We’re going to be able to pursue some players if it works out. We’re also having some trade conversations.”
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

The Buffalo Sabres Could Lose These Players By Friday

The Buffalo Sabres are about to embark on a very busy next week. General Manager Kevyn Adams will have plenty of huge decisions to make in regards to the roster, as will all the NHL general managers. The NHL Expansion Draft will take place this Wednesday, July 21st at 8...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel and the Detroit Red Wings’ Draft

John Vogl of The Athletic: Now, Jack Eichel will not have much of a say where he ends up. The clock is ticking as certain deadlines and dates tick off. July 22nd and 23rd could be the first dates right before or during the start of the NHL Draft. It...
NHLWKBW-TV

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams talks NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft and ahead of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams, Associate General Manager Jason Karmanos and Director of Amateur Scouting Jerry Forton spoke to the media. The Seattle Kraken selected Sabres defenseman Will Borgen in the expansion...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ducks, Oilers, Sharks, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how many teams are realistically still in the running for Jack Eichel? Could the Edmonton Oilers be thinking about going with another older netminder and adding someone like Anton Khudobin? There are rumors about a Timo Meier trade but how realistic are they? Finally, is there movement on a Vladimir Tarasenko trade?
NHLtheScore

Kevyn Adams: Sabres 'don't feel any pressure' to trade Eichel

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams isn't in a rush to trade his franchise star Jack Eichel. "What’s critically important to make sure is clear is that we’re in control of this process,” Adams said Thursday, according to The Athletic's John Vogl. “We have a player under contract. We don’t feel any pressure. If there’s a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres that’s going to help us improve - whether that’s improve right away or improve down the road, those are all the things weigh - we’d be open to it.
NHLwcn247.com

Don Granato fills out his first Sabres coaching staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato has hired his first staff, which whill include long-time colleague Jason Christie. Also hired as assistants were Marty Wilford and Matt Ellis. Granato took over as Buffalo's interim coach following Ralph Krueger’s firing in mid-March before being hired on a permanent basis last month. The Sabres also hired Jason White to serve as video coordinator while Adam Mair has been promoted to the role of player development director. The team is retaining assistant coach Mike Bales, video coach Myles Fee and Dan Girardi.
NHLfloridahockeynow.com

Trade done: Florida Panthers get Sam Reinhart from Buffalo Sabres

Disillusioned and frustrated with the direction the Sabres were headed, Sam Reinhart got the fresh start and change of scenery he had seemingly been hoping for as the Florida Panthers completed a trade with Buffalo on Saturday. “It’s unfortunate that in this business you almost need to kind of reset,”...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Kevyn Adams would have ‘no problem’ if Jack Eichel starts season on Sabres

BUFFALO – As expected, general manager Kevyn Adams began overhauling the Sabres around the NHL Draft, trading center Sam Reinhart and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. For now, disgruntled captain Jack Eichel is still on the team. Eichel, of course, is expected to be dealt this summer. But what if a trade...
NHLbuffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres trade Rasmus Ristolainen, get huge return from Flyers

Rasmus Ristolainen’s eight-year career with the Buffalo Sabres is over. The Sabres this afternoon traded the Finnish defenseman to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for the 14th overall pick in tonight’s NHL Draft, a 2023 second-round selection and defenseman Robert Hagg. Ristolainen, 26, has just one year left on his...

