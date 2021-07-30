Cancel
Fond Du Lac County, WI

7-30-21 fdl county emergency management investigating why tornado warning sirens failed to sound

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFond du Lac County Emergency Management is investigating why the tornado warning sirens didn’t sound when a tornado warning was issued for a portion of Fond du Lac County Wednesday night. Emergency Management director Bobbie Hicken says the safety of all Fond du Lac County residents is vitally important especially during severe weather. Hicken says Emergency Management is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue.

