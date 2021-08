Who Was the “Show Up Queen”—And Who Went Home? ‘All Stars 6’ Episode 7 Recap: Who Was the “Show Up Queen”—And Who Went Home?. When it comes to choose who to eliminate on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queen who wins the weekly challenge is forced to ask herself some difficult questions. Do you make your selection only on the basis of the most recent challenge, or do you consider the show’s track record? Do you maintain the person you love being around, the one you believe has the potential to go all the way, or do you eliminate your competition and risk enraging the fan base?