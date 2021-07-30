Solar Ash’s Release Date Revealed In A Gorgeous New Trailer

Amazon has released a new teaser poster for its upcoming adaptation of The Wheel of Time, based on the fantasy series of the same name by the late author Robert Jordan. The poster, which was unveiled today as part of Amazon Studios' and IMDb TV's Comic-Con@Home panel, gives us a glimpse at Rosamund Pike's Moiraine Damodred, who has already been teased in quick shots of footage alongside another fan-favorite character in Daniel Henney's al'Lan Mandragoran. The poster also reveals that the first season will officially premiere in November.