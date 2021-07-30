Solar Ash’s Release Date Revealed In A Gorgeous New Trailer
We’ve been waiting with bated breath for more news about Heart Machine’s latest offering, Solar Ash. The team behind the indie hit Hyper Light Drifter have given us a few glimpses of Solar Ash’s gameplay, with the fast-paced combat we’ve come to expect from them translated into a stunning 3D world. Now, after publisher Annapurna Interactive’s livestream event earlier today, we’ve finally got an exact release date for Solar Ash.cogconnected.com
