Lior Raz, Sanaa Lathan talk new Netflix thriller, ‘Hit & Run’; Raz discusses rising American interes

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLior Raz, Sanaa Lathan talk new Netflix thriller, ‘Hit & Run’; Raz discusses rising American interest in Israeli films. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4bea25cd8ee1433aba6c053b71410557.

Sanaa Lathan
Lior Raz
#American#Israeli
TV & VideosLebanon-Express

Will Smith’s new thriller lands at Netflix

Netflix is continuing to make major money moves to acquire new content for their subscribers, and recently the streaming giant picked up the worldwide rights for an upcoming action thriller called ‘Fast & Loose’, starring Will Smith.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Forgotten action thriller with three Marvel stars hits Netflix next week

The iPhone was barely a few years in 2010, and President Obama was only halfway through his first term of office. It would be another decade before most of us paid any attention to what a coronavirus is. And at least a half dozen streaming services weren’t even a twinkle in a studio executive’s eye yet, at that point. Meanwhile, this was also the year that Warner Bros. released an action thriller starring three Marvel actors that ended up being more enjoyable, to a degree, than the reviews gave it credit for. But you can be the judge yourself. Because...
TV Seriesmix93.com

Netflix drops teaser for new thriller series ‘Clickbait’ featuring Adrian Grenier

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the new thriller series ‘Clickbait,’ featuring Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer, described as ‘a loving husband, father and brother.’ In the preview, Nick’s seemingly perfect life is called into question after he is captured and held hostage. He appears in a video while holding signs that read, “I abuse women” and “At 5 million views I die.”
TV & VideosComicBook

A Heist Thriller Featuring The Good Doctor Star Is Blowing Up on Netflix

A new movie has taken Netflix by storm, but surprisingly, it isn't one of the streamer's original projects. The Vault, a heist thriller from Spain that was released earlier this year, was recently added to Netflix's lineup. On Wednesday, just a few days after its streaming debut, The Vault became the number one movie on the entire service.
New York City, NYNew York Post

‘Fauda’ star Lior Raz returns in new series ‘Hit and Run’

Israeli tour guide Segev Azulai is not visiting New York City for a carefree sightseeing jaunt — but to avenge his wife’s murder in “Hit and Run.”. The new nine-episode suspense thriller, premiering Friday (Aug. 6) on Netflix, stars Lior Raz (“Fauda”) as Segev. In the series premiere, his American-born wife, Danielle (Kaelen Ohm), a professional dancer, is mowed down on a Tel Aviv street by a speeding SUV — triggering the series of events landing Segev in New York to search for her killer.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs and more share favorite scary movies

Sadie Sink, Gillian Jacobs and more share favorite scary movies. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/34eecd3fd31d40d88ab7028f33dec4f1.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘Beckett’ Review: John David Washington’s On The Run In Greece In Netflix Thriller That Doesn’t Thrill

I have really liked John David Washington in a number of recent things he has done such as BlackKklansman, HBO’s Ballers and even Sam Levinson’s self-indulgent two-hander Malcolm & Marie, which he managed to navigate with impressive talent. He was fine in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in an action role but unfortunately doesn’t have the same luck as a Greek vacationer who doesn’t know why he is being targeted by the bad guys in Netflix’s new suspense thriller, Beckett.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix’s new hit is called The Last Love Letter

Netflix is the leading streaming company and hit the market in the late 90s when probably no one believed in how important it would become to watch content on demand. The truth is that today it has an impressive catalog of series and movies that is renewed every month with very different proposals. And this Friday a film different from all of them arrives on the platform. Is about The last love letter, a film starring Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner y Felicity Jones. Here, we give you reasons to see it.
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.

