ST. LOUIS–In the hours since Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office revealed that it had issued pardons to Mark and Patricia McCloskey, Democrats and activists have questioned why the Governor did not issue pardons in cases involving Kevin Strickland, convicted in a Kansas City triple murder in 1978 but who prosecutors and others now believe is innocent, or the case of Lamar Johnson, who has served 26 years in prison for a murder in St. Louis that two other people now say they committed.