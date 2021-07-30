Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

A pro wrestler was shown being mutilated by a pizza cutter at the same time as a Domino's commercial and now the pizza chain is threatening to pull their ads

By Tyler Lauletta
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZXyO_0bCEDDkG00
An ad for Domino's Pizza plays during an episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

TNT

  • Chris Jericho took a pizza cutter to the face during a live episode of AEW's "Dynamite."
  • After the attack on Jericho, AEW cut to a commercial break for Domino's pizza.
  • Domino's isn't happy and reportedly threatened to pull advertising from the program.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Legendary wrestler Chris Jericho took a pizza cutter to the face on Wednesday night.

During an episode of All Elite Wrestling's "Dynamite" on TNT, Jericho was attacked with the culinary cutlery by Nick Gage, who was Jericho's opponent in a No Rules match in the main event of the evening.

As Jericho grimaced from the pizza cutter attack, the broadcast cut to a picture-in-picture commercial break. In a comical bit of timing, the first ad that ran was for Domino's Pizza.

While many wrestling fans on Twitter got a laugh out of the bit, Domino's did not find the sequence funny.

According to a report from Front Office Sports , Domino's was unaware of the pizza cutter angle and threatened to pull future advertising from the show.

"We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward," spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre-Petko told Front Office Sports.

Reading between the lines here, it feels like Domino's is concerned not only with the bloody scene on television but also with the idea that some fans might believe that the brand had a role in their ad's placement so close to a pizza-related attack in the ring.

On Twitter, some fans were theorizing as much.

While Domino's wasn't happy with how the scene played out, searching through reactions on Twitter , wrestling fans enjoyed the comedic timing of the moment. However, it is also understandable that Domino's would want to make it exceedingly clear that it was not their idea to put their product next to a pizza-related wrestling attack.

Whether simply a case of unfortunate timing, or a cheeky move on the part of AEW, the promotion might have to be a bit more careful with such ad placement moving forward, especially for spots coming directly from the in-ring action.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 8

Insider

Insider

110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Jericho
Person
Nick Gage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestler#Advertising#Pizza Cutter#Combat#Domino S Pizza#Aew Dynamite#Tnt#All Elite Wrestling#Patcheschance#Front Office Sports#Tommylovesstuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
AEW
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Superstar Gets Engaged To Pro Fighter

WWE RAW Superstar Dana Brooke is now engaged to be married. Brooke took to Instagram this afternoon and revealed that boyfriend Ulysses Diaz has proposed to her, and she said yes. She posted video of the proposal, along with photos. “[heart emoji] [ring emoji] My LIFE, My LOVE, My FOREVER…...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWEmyq105.com

80s WWF Wrestling Legend From Brandon Has Died

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005, brought a swagger and style to the WWE Universe that turned his talent into a prot... He was a standout on the football field at Brandon High School and went on to headline the World Wrestling Federation’s very first WrestleMania. “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has died at the age of 71, according to the Tampa Bay Times. His son shared the sad news on Instagram.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Jimmy Uso Arrested During WWE Show?

WWE star Jimmy Uso was arrested last night (Monday) on the charge of DUI. He was released from jail this morning after a bail of $500 was paid. Some reports state how WWE have reacted so far. However, It is still too early for that at this point. Dana Brooke Is Marrying Surprising Boxer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Drops Ronda Rousey Bombshell

Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where she lost her title to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match in the main event of the pay-per-view, which also featured Charlotte Flair. Ronda Rousey’s return date was also previously confirmed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg ‘Didn’t Want To Beat’ WWE Star

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Bringing Back Former WWE Champion?

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top competitors in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns might also be losing Paul Heyman eventually.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Reveals Becky Lynch ‘Burial’

Becky Lynch remains one of the most popular female WWE Superstars in recent memory. The Man’s meteoric rise to Superstardom back in 2018 is well documented. It propelled her career to the absolute top, which culminated in her winning both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35, defeating both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event of the Show of Shows. She is also engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the two welcomed their baby girl Roux in December of last year. Becky Lynch could also be returning on Friday Night Smackdown.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson Allegedly ‘Scared’ To Fight UFC Star

Is it possible that the baddest man on the planet is scared to fight someone? Surely, age has caught up to the GOAT, but even with Tyson’s age, he is still a specimen of a fighter. Maybe it’s because Tyson has changed his ways that he is said to be scared of this star. Whatever the case may be, how much truth does any of this hold and will we see a face-off between the two eventually? Jorge Masvidal Huge Nick Diaz Challenge Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Female Star Returning After Retirement

Sonya Deville has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to Mandy Rose in a ‘loser leaves WWE match’ during last year’s edition of WWE SummerSlam, forcing her into temporarily retirement. However, it appears that this could potentially change. According the Fightful Select, they have reported that an in-ring return for Deville is expected to happen soon and that Deville has been training inside of the ring to get ready for an aforementioned return to the squared circle. This top UFC fighter recently leaked their ‘bold’ message to a WWE female star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss Surprising ‘Illness’ Stuns WWE Fans

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently hurled back at a fan who sent her body shaming message on Twitter, and revealed that she was sick a few months ago, and that it has affected her weight. Alexa Bliss responds to the fan. The former WWE Women’s Champion was previously insulted as...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – What Happened After The Show?, Nia Jax Busted Open

Following this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, The New Day defeated Bobby Lashley & MVP in a dark match to send the crowd home happy. Chalk up another one for Nia Jax, y’all! During this week’s episode of RAW, Jax was busted open the hard way during her match with Rhea Ripley. The injury occurred when Ripley slipped out of a powerbomb attempt and went into a sunset flip.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.

Comments / 8

Community Policy