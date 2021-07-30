A pro wrestler was shown being mutilated by a pizza cutter at the same time as a Domino's commercial and now the pizza chain is threatening to pull their ads

An ad for Domino's Pizza plays during an episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. TNT

Chris Jericho took a pizza cutter to the face during a live episode of AEW's "Dynamite."

After the attack on Jericho, AEW cut to a commercial break for Domino's pizza.

Domino's isn't happy and reportedly threatened to pull advertising from the program.

Legendary wrestler Chris Jericho took a pizza cutter to the face on Wednesday night.

During an episode of All Elite Wrestling's "Dynamite" on TNT, Jericho was attacked with the culinary cutlery by Nick Gage, who was Jericho's opponent in a No Rules match in the main event of the evening.

As Jericho grimaced from the pizza cutter attack, the broadcast cut to a picture-in-picture commercial break. In a comical bit of timing, the first ad that ran was for Domino's Pizza.

While many wrestling fans on Twitter got a laugh out of the bit, Domino's did not find the sequence funny.

According to a report from Front Office Sports , Domino's was unaware of the pizza cutter angle and threatened to pull future advertising from the show.

"We share the concerns expressed about this incident and the content of this TV-14 rated program, and are assessing our advertising presence on it going forward," spokeswoman Jenny Fouracre-Petko told Front Office Sports.

Reading between the lines here, it feels like Domino's is concerned not only with the bloody scene on television but also with the idea that some fans might believe that the brand had a role in their ad's placement so close to a pizza-related attack in the ring.

On Twitter, some fans were theorizing as much.

While Domino's wasn't happy with how the scene played out, searching through reactions on Twitter , wrestling fans enjoyed the comedic timing of the moment. However, it is also understandable that Domino's would want to make it exceedingly clear that it was not their idea to put their product next to a pizza-related wrestling attack.

Whether simply a case of unfortunate timing, or a cheeky move on the part of AEW, the promotion might have to be a bit more careful with such ad placement moving forward, especially for spots coming directly from the in-ring action.