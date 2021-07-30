Cancel
Oklahoma City Thunder take Aussie guard Josh Giddey at No. 6

By MURRAY EVANS
yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — For the second time in five years, the Oklahoma City Thunder went Down Under to find a first-round pick in the NBA draft, taking Josh Giddey at No. 6 on Thursday night. The 18-year-old Giddey, a 6-foot-8 guard from Melbourne, Australia, attended the NBA Global Academy...

NBA
Place
Melbourne
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Josh Giddey selected by Thunder with No. 6 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially welcome Australian guard Josh Giddey as their No. 6 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Giddey bring his talents over to Oklahoma City after a terrific campaign with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League in his home country of Australia. In his lone season with Adelaide, Giddey put up averages of 10.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.1 steals, while also shooting 42.7 percent from the field. That was a statement before the 2021 NBA draft. OKC brass noticed.
NBAblackchronicle.com

How Kawhi Leonard’s ACL surgery effects the Oklahoma City Thunder?

A lot of mystery surrounded Kawhi Leonard’s injury in the 2021 playoffs. It was never fully disclosed what the injury was or what Kawhi’s timetable was while the Clippers were still fighting in the playoffs. Much later however, after the Clippers were eliminated, it was revealed that Kawhi had surgery to repair a partially torn ACL.
NBAKFOR

Oklahoma City Thunder announces preseason schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the reigning NBA champs as they kick off their preseason schedule this year. On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder announced its complete 2021 preseason schedule. Organizers say the Thunder will play four games, including three in the state of Oklahoma. The...
NBAktbb.com

Oklahoma City Thunder get future first-round NBA draft pick

Oklahoma City added to its stockpile of future first-round picks as the Utah Jazz traded a future No. 1 and center Derrick Favors to the Thunder for a 2027 second-round pick, it was announced Friday. Before the move, the Thunder already had 12 first-round picks above and beyond their own...
NBAKFOR

Thunder Pick Australian Josh Giddey with Number 6 Overall Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Josh Giddey of Australia with their first pick in the NBA Draft, going sixth overall. Giddey is a 6-7 point guard who is just 18 years old and attended the NBA’s Global Academy in Australia. Giddey played last season for the Adelaide 36ers, and was...
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Watch: Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey's Draft Interview

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder shockingly took Josh Giddey. An 18-year-old international prospect, he stands at 6-foot-8 and plays the point guard position. On one of the biggest nights of his entire life, he spoke to the media for the...
NBAfox4kc.com

Former Bishop Miege basketball star drafted by Oklahoma City Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — With the 32nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks traded their pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder and they selected Jeremiah Robinson Earl. “We were at a steakhouse in the backroom. Had some family, people close to me that have helped me become who I am today. It was a great experience,” Robinson Earl said. “My agent got the call, so I was just out there with my family and friends and then once Ron told me that the Thunder were gonna pick me on the 32nd pick, I was just ecstatic. We were able to celebrate and have a great night.”
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Thunder agree to extension

The OKC Thunder and star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have agreed to a contract extension that will keep SGA in Oklahoma City for five additional seasons. As the Free Agency period opened Monday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder earned the right to discuss a max contract extension with lead guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the clock struck 11 p.m. local time. A conversation Sam Presti has been “excited to have” all offseason.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Kemba Walker's Buyout Makes Sense for Both the Player and the Thunder

Thunder fans no longer have to worry about if or when Kemba Walker is going to get dealt. As reported earlier today, in lieu of a blockbuster trade, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Walker instead agreed to a contract buyout, releasing him out of the rest of his $74 million on his contract and paving the way for the former Charlotte and Boston guard to sign for the New York Knicks.
NBAokcfox.com

Kemba Walker agrees to a contract buyout with the Thunder

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Kemba Walker has agreed to a contract buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Walker then plans to sign with the New York Knicks. The Thunder were set to pay Walker $74 million over two years before the buyout. OKC traded for Walker and the 16th...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

