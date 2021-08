It came as a shock when Simone Biles dropped out of the Olympic gymnastics team all-around competition on Tuesday. And while she didn't owe anyone an explanation, under increased scrutiny, Biles has been sharing more and more about why she made the decision. First, USA Gymnastics broadly said it was due to a medical issue, and then Biles clarified that it was due to her mental health specifically. But now, she's further explained that it was because she was experiencing "the twisties."