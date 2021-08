How does a woman who looks as extraordinary as Julianne Moore get away with playing so many ordinary people?. I've sat next to her so I can confirm her skin is luminous and she's one of the few stars who's actually better looking in person than in the movies. In the golden era of Hollywood, that would have consigned her to Greta Garbo/Marlene Dietrich territory, playing goddesses whose feet only briefly touched the ground. But we are fortunate that Moore can turn that glamour on and off, which is why pretty much every top director wants to work with her.