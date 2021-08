Amanda Knox, the American woman who was convicted and then exonerated of the 2007 murder of her roommate and fellow exchange student while studying in Italy, has called out Tom McCarthy’s new film “Stillwater” for making a “profit” off her life story. In the film, Matt Damon plays an oil rigger and father to a young woman who, while estranged from him and visiting France, is accused of a crime she says she did not commit. While McCarthy has said that the similarities — in that both Knox’s story and the film center around an American tourist swept up in a sensational crime — stop there, Knox blasted the movie in a Medium.com essay as well as on Twitter (see below).