The New York Mets kicked off their 2021 trade deadline activity last Friday, acquiring veteran lefty starter Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays for fellow vet pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor leaguer Matt Dyer. This move provides much-needed backup to their injury-beleaguered rotation, and Mets fans hope it is merely the first in a series of deadline moves. The Mets currently enjoy a modest lead in the NL East over the Philadelphia Phillies. However, their sluggish offense has plagued them all season. It would certainly behoove the Mets to add at least one bat before the July 30 deadline. Some bullpen help or even another starter could also figure into GM Zack Scott’s plans. It’s impossible to say which moves they will make, but a few players who’ve been the subject of trade rumors merit a closer look at what they could bring to the Mets.