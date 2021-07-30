Cancel
New Britain, CT

Loretta Callahan Campbell

New Britain Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoretta Callahan Campbell, of Kensington, passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 27, 2021. She was born on Oct. 4, 1930 in New Britain, daughter of the late Donald and Mary (Orsie) Callahan. Loretta was a graduate of New Britain High School and was a member of the National Honor Society and the Fife and Drum Core. She worked for W. L. Hatch Co. before marriage and after raising her children, returned to work at Ravizza Brothers. While raising her young family, she thoroughly enjoyed the musicals she was involved with as a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Dance Troup. Besides volunteering in the library at St. Paul’s Junior High School, she was an avid league bowler, golf member of the Timberlin Lady Niners, card player, movie goer and devoted UConn Men’s Basketball/Football fan. Many memorable summers were spent at Cape Cod with her family. She will always be remembered for her delicious homemade meatballs and spaghetti sauce, beautifully decorated homemade family birthday cakes, her impeccable housekeeping, as well as being her children’s biggest fan attending all their activities and lastly, for all those who knew her well, will never forget her wonderful, resounding, hearty laugh.

