Liberate Ideas, Inc announces Major Partnership with MD Logic Health

First Company in Haynesville to Certify 100% of Assets for Entry into RSG Markets. Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE: VEI) (the “Company” or “Vine”) announced today the execution of an agreement with Project Canary, the standard for trusted Environmental, Social, and Governance data, in which Vine is expected to become the first in the Haynesville Basin to certify 100% of the company’s assets and gain access to certified, responsibly sourced gas (RSG) markets.