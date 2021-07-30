Future Buildings Launches a Brand-New Website

One of Sony’s proprietary developers has taken a huge step forward as a major studio. Team Asobi has officially launched their own website, complete with background reels, information about the staff and developers, and a list of their developed titles. Speaking of titles, if you go to the About Us section of the site, the developer has some interesting wording at the end of the first paragraph; “We’re currently hard at work on our most ambitious game yet!” This essentially confirms that Team Asobi is working on an unnamed project, which will more than likely be for the PlayStation 5.