Future Buildings Launches a Brand-New Website

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

The new website aims to give customers an enhanced user experience. Future Buildings is proud to announce the launch of a new website. It has been updated to offer the latest company updates, product information, and an enhanced user experience. The improved design allows site visitors to easily find all of the essential information about their products and services. It also contains a wealth of knowledge for those interested in buying a prefab steel building kit for residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, or municipal use. The Future Buildings team invites all those curious about the benefits of metal buildings to visit their site and explore the different options available.

www.chron.com

BusinessTime Out Global

Printworks have launched a brand new room

With the exception of Soho at 3am on a Saturday, London is still not quite as loud as it used to be. Printworks – the colossal, warehouse-style events venue in Rotherhithe – is still silent, and its dance floors remain eerily empty. It seems like they’ve been up to business, though, because today they announced that the venue will be opening again on September 17. And yes, they are opening with a bang: a new room is coming to town. That means bigger capacity and bigger lineups.
Internetaithority.com

HubSpot Announces the Launch of CMS Hub Starter to Help Growing Companies Build CRM-Powered Websites

The New Tier Joins Existing Professional and Enterprise Editions of CMS Hub to Provide Tools and Features for Growing Companies. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced the launch of CMS Hub Starter, a new tier of the company’s existing web content management system that gives marketers and developers the tools they need to generate business through their website.
Medical & BiotechStamford Advocate

Alconox Inc. Launches New Website for 75th Anniversary

Unveiling its new ecommerce website, giveaways, and merchandise. For over 75 years, Alconox Inc. has been an internationally distributed manufacturer of critical cleaning, aqueous detergents. This third generation, family-owned business has grown from providing Alconox® Powdered Precision Cleaner to scientific laboratories, to providing a full suite of products now used extensively in the laboratory, pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, healthcare, electronics, solar, food, nuclear, optics, cannabis, and cosmetics industries.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

NACCO Industries Announces New Branding, Unveils New Logos And Websites

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries ® (NC) - Get Report announced today that its robust portfolio of natural resources businesses will now operate under the umbrella of NACCO Natural Resources to provide each business with its own unique identity that can be easily linked back to the legacy brand. New websites have been launched for each business, along with new business-specific logos.
Technologymartechseries.com

Duda Launches DudaFlex: Build Pixel-Perfect Responsive Websites Twice as Fast

DudaFlex’s advanced technology allows users to cut website build time by half by utilizing a range of flexible design capabilities consolidated within one platform. Duda, the professional website builder for digital agencies and SaaS companies, is announcing DudaFlex a new inline editing technology that is based on flexible layouts like CSS Grid, Flexbox, and more. DudaFlex enables web professionals to achieve pixel-perfect, responsive designs that automatically scale with precise accuracy of positioning across all devices in a fraction of the time required by other solutions.
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Cardenas Markets Launches New Bilingual Website

Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, has launched an updated and newly redesigned website. The revamped site features a contemporary design, improved navigation and user-friendly interface in both English and Spanish, the Ontario, Calif.-based grocer said. “Our primary goal during the redesign process was...
Businesseverythingrf.com

Gowanda Electronincs Updates its Brand Identity with a New Logo and Website

Gowanda Electronics, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance inductors and magnetic components for demanding RF and power applications, has announced the launch of its new brand identity with a redesigned logo and new website. The rebrand solidifies the company’s leadership position in engineered components for the global electronics marketplace. “The...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Premier Bank Launches Redesigned Website, New Features

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Premier Bank has redesigned its website, giving it a modern design and adding technology that optimizes viewing on all devices and screen sizes. With new, intuitive navigation and simplified communication, the site – YourPremierBank.com – quickly guides users to what they are seeking. “As we introduce our...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation Unveils New Corporate Website and Branding Campaign

New website goes live in tandem with a major branding campaign to be found in USA Today. RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation (OTC PINK:GSTC) is launching its new website at www.globestarthera.com over the next 24 hours. Headquartered in Richland, Washington, GlobeStar Therapeutics Corporation is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to 'help people begin their journeys to health,' GlobeStar Therapeutics also brings high quality supplement products to the market.
HealthHouston Chronicle

Quench Launches a Complete Suite of Touchless, Bottleless Hydration Solutions for the Office

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. A first of its kind to be available in the United States and Canada, Quench’s new product line of touchless hydration solutions, dubbed the Quench Q-series, offers sensor-activated, touchless dispensing for health-conscious businesses. Quench Q-Series options produce quenchWATER+, which uses a proprietary 5-filter setup to add electrolytes and improve taste by removing sediments and contaminants. The result is crisp, clean, great-tasting electrolyte water.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Team Asobi Launches New Website, Confirms New Project

One of Sony’s proprietary developers has taken a huge step forward as a major studio. Team Asobi has officially launched their own website, complete with background reels, information about the staff and developers, and a list of their developed titles. Speaking of titles, if you go to the About Us section of the site, the developer has some interesting wording at the end of the first paragraph; “We’re currently hard at work on our most ambitious game yet!” This essentially confirms that Team Asobi is working on an unnamed project, which will more than likely be for the PlayStation 5.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Team Asobi teases ‘most ambitious game yet’ as it launches new website

Astro’s Playroom developer Team Asobi has confirmed it’s working on its “most ambitious game yet” as it launches the studio’s brand new website today. The new website’s About Us page reads “We are a new and dynamic PlayStation Studio based in vibrant Tokyo, Japan. We create top-quality games for players of all ages on PlayStation”. It follows up by revealing “We’re currently hard at work on our most ambitious game yet!”
InternetDice Insights

Google Launches a New Bug Hunt Website with Learning Content

If you’re interested in making money from bug hunts, Google may have made things a little easier for you, at least when it comes to vulnerabilities in the company’s platforms (including Google, Android, Chrome, and Play). Ten years after it launched its original Vulnerability Rewards Program (VRP), Google has unveiled Bug Hunters, a website designed to consolidate all company-related crowdsourced bug-hunting in one place.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Consolidated Engineering Company, A Leading Industrial Furnace Manufacturer, Launches New Website

KENNESAW, Ga. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. With over 60 years as a leading manufacturer of industrial furnaces, CEC is the go-to worldwide for heat treatment products. Demand for these complex products and the expertise to create them is ever-increasing, and with that came the need for an enhanced website presence. This month, CEC has unveiled a brand new website that better reflects the impressive qualities of their products, as well as highlights the various aftermarket services CEC provides.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Compliance Enhances Cimplifi™ Platform with the Release of Two Proprietary Tools

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced two innovative tools recently added to Cimplifi™, a client-centric experience and ecosystem that offers a curated portfolio of technology-enabled legal solutions that integrates proprietary tools with market-leading software. Empowering users with intuitive and powerful tools, CI Translate and CI Transcribe can mass translate and transcribe data with speed and ease.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Global Methyl Cyanide Market 2020 Trends, Developments and Competitive Landscape

The Courant Market Research offers complete overview of the Global Methyl Cyanide market with marketing knowledge on the basis of recorded data for marketing decision makers. Report also focuses on all the important aspects of the industry such as new models, opportunities and trends which enable more effective marketing decision making and theories with empirical insights from marketing study. Hence the report is beneficial for the readers as it informs about the crucial parameters and market developments in order to take steps accordingly and make marketing strategies.

