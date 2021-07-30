Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Recognized as Best Facelift Surgeon in the United States by Newsweek

Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

DALLAS (PRWEB) July 29, 2021. Dallas plastic surgeon, Dr. Rod J. Rohrich, has been ranked as the top facelift surgeon in the United States in Newsweek's new peer reviewed list of top performing plastic surgeons. Working with data analytics provider, Statista Inc., Newsweek recently published a ranked list of the...

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek#Plastic Surgeon#Reconstructive Surgery#Best Facelift Surgeon#Prweb#Statista Inc#Oxford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Health Serviceshealio.com

Newsweek names PCON contributors among best eye doctors

Newsweek’s compilation of America’s Best Eye Doctors, released July 26, included a number of Primary Care Optometry News/Healio Editorial Board members. Nancy Cooper, Newsweek global editor in chief, said the media outlet partnered with Statista, a global data research firm, to look at the 20 most populous states in the U.S. to find the best eye doctors in the country.
New York City, NYVillage Voice

Dr. Sergei Kalsow’s Plastic Surgery Skills Have Made Him the Top Surgeon In New York City

Dr. Sergei Kalsow is known for providing a wide range of cosmetic surgery procedures and advanced cosmetic enhancements for women and men in New York City. Dr. Sergei Kalsow’s Plastic Surgery tested technologies and procedures is in a caring and safe environment while providing exceptional surgical and non-surgical aesthetics that provide more beauty to their patients. Dr. Sergei Kalsow Plastic Surgery as our main concern focuses on achieving bright and natural-looking results with your health, safety and privacy.
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Newsweek accepting nominations for 2022 best ASCs list

Newsweek is currently accepting nominations for "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022" list, the publication announced Aug. 3. Newsweek is partnering with Statista for the ranking, which will not include hospital outpatient departments but will recognize the best ASCs in 25 states with the most centers. The two companies are...
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Widely Recognized Thyroid Surgeon Joins Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has recruited Dr. Ralph P. Tufano, a widely recognized leader in the management of thyroid/parathyroid disease, to oversee its first multi-specialty practice dedicated to the care and treatment of patients with thyroid nodules, cancers and other diseases and disorders of the thyroid and parathyroid glands.
Health Serviceswashingtonnewsday.com

The Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the United States in 2022

The Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers in the United States in 2022. This website has teamed up with Statista to rate America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers for the year 2022. The greatest ambulatory surgery facilities in the 25 states with the most centers will be recognized with this award. You will be asked to provide recommendations for Ambulatory Surgery Centers during the survey. Please keep in mind that recommendations for other institutions (such as hospital outpatient departments) will be ignored.
foxbaltimore.com

3 University of Maryland hospitals recognized as 'Best Hospitals' in the state

MARYLAND (WBFF) -- Several University of Maryland Medical System hospitals have been recognized in the “Top 10” rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best Hospitals. In the report, which was released today, the University of Maryland Medical Center, University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and University of...
Skin CarePosted by
Williamson Source

Common Dental Implant Problems and Treatments

Dental implants can truly change your life. They restore much more than missing, broken or damaged teeth. They restore your confidence, the way you present yourself to the world, and best of all, your smile, freely and frequently given. But what happens if you have a complication with your implant? Let’s discuss a few of the more common implant problems. Rest assured, your team at Coyne Oral Surgery has you covered!
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Ohio State surgeons use novel heart transplant monitoring system

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Heart surgeons at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center are the first in central Ohio to use a novel organ monitoring system that preserves hearts donated for transplant up to three times longer than current methods. The “heart in a box” technology being tested in a clinical trial at the Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital gave surgeons access to an out-of-state donor heart, which was recently transplanted into a 63-year-old Rockbridge patient hospitalized on mechanical heart support.
Health ServicesNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cook Children's Names Dr. Eric Hubli as First ‘Surgeon-in-Chief'

Cook Children's Health Care System has announced that the first person to hold the title of "Surgeon-in-Chief" will be Eric Hubli, M.D., FACS, FAAP. Hubli will act as the presiding administrative leader over all surgery and procedure-related matters, Cook Children's said. Hubli has more than 30 years of experience as...
Beverly Hills, CAHouston Chronicle

Los Angeles Based Surgeon, Dr. Daniel Shouhed, Now Offering Robotic MALS Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Dr. Daniel Shouhed is an expert at foregut disease and disorders that involve the upper GI tract. Median arcuate ligament syndrome, or (MALS), is a complicated, uncommon and under-diagnosed disease that often causes chronic pain in the upper part of the abdomen. People with MALS are born with their diaphragm lower than normal, causing the median arcuate ligament to compress the celiac artery, a major branch in the abdominal aorta. This pressure can cause blood flow to change and nerves to inflame and become trapped, which sends pain signals to the brain. Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a nationally renowned mentor and educator, going across the country to instruct other attending surgeons and students in robotic surgery. Patients suffering from MALS travel from around the globe to have consultations with Dr. Shouhed. With his extensive knowledge and specialized training, Dr. Shouhed is uniquely qualified to offer patients innovative robotic MALS surgery as a possible option for treatment. With the superior skill provided by Dr. Shouhed, robot-assisted MAL release can be performed safely and effectively with the avoidance of conversion events and minimal morbidity.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy