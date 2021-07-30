Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Recognized as Best Facelift Surgeon in the United States by Newsweek

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Dr. Daniel Shouhed is an expert at foregut disease and disorders that involve the upper GI tract. Median arcuate ligament syndrome, or (MALS), is a complicated, uncommon and under-diagnosed disease that often causes chronic pain in the upper part of the abdomen. People with MALS are born with their diaphragm lower than normal, causing the median arcuate ligament to compress the celiac artery, a major branch in the abdominal aorta. This pressure can cause blood flow to change and nerves to inflame and become trapped, which sends pain signals to the brain. Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a nationally renowned mentor and educator, going across the country to instruct other attending surgeons and students in robotic surgery. Patients suffering from MALS travel from around the globe to have consultations with Dr. Shouhed. With his extensive knowledge and specialized training, Dr. Shouhed is uniquely qualified to offer patients innovative robotic MALS surgery as a possible option for treatment. With the superior skill provided by Dr. Shouhed, robot-assisted MAL release can be performed safely and effectively with the avoidance of conversion events and minimal morbidity.