Hear Angel Olsen’s Totally Different Take On Men Without Hats’ 1980s Hit ‘Safety Dance’
Today “The Safety Dance,” the 1983 pop hit by the Canadian group Men Without Hats is a classic staple of 1980s music. Accompanied by a strange if silly video, the fun and exuberant electropop song is associated with the era of big hair, shoulder pads and MTV. But in the hands of acclaimed indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, the track takes on quite a totally different and rather poignant new meaning.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0