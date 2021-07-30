Cancel
Hear Angel Olsen’s Totally Different Take On Men Without Hats’ 1980s Hit ‘Safety Dance’

By David Chiu
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today “The Safety Dance,” the 1983 pop hit by the Canadian group Men Without Hats is a classic staple of 1980s music. Accompanied by a strange if silly video, the fun and exuberant electropop song is associated with the era of big hair, shoulder pads and MTV. But in the hands of acclaimed indie singer-songwriter Angel Olsen, the track takes on quite a totally different and rather poignant new meaning.

