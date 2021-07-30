Cancel
2021 NBA Draft grades: Houston Rockets select Jalen Green with No. 2 overall pick

By Sam Quinn
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Rockets have selected guard Jalen Green from the G-League Ignite team with the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old prospect thrived playing against far older players in the G-League last season by averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists on efficient shooting numbers, but now, he'll have a far stiffer test ahead of him: lifting the NBA's worst team back into the postseason.

