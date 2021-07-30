[UPDATE 7:38 p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] Fire Growing Near Willits; Structures Threatened

A vegetation fire southwest of Willits first reported about 5:20 p.m. has resulted in a full wildland dispatch including ground and air resources. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page and scanner traffic indicates the fire is near the intersection of Black Bart Drive and Ridgewood Road. About 5:47 p.m., the Bart Incident Commander reported the fire has grown to ten acres, is growing at a moderate rate of spread, and structures are threatened by the blaze. He described the fire burning down a south slope and a southwest wind pushing it. Four air tankers have been dispatched to the Bart Incident. Five additional engines have been requested for the Bart Fire.