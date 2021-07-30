Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willits, CA

[UPDATE 7:38 p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] Fire Growing Near Willits; Structures Threatened

By Matt LaFever
kymkemp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vegetation fire southwest of Willits first reported about 5:20 p.m. has resulted in a full wildland dispatch including ground and air resources. The California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page and scanner traffic indicates the fire is near the intersection of Black Bart Drive and Ridgewood Road. About 5:47 p.m., the Bart Incident Commander reported the fire has grown to ten acres, is growing at a moderate rate of spread, and structures are threatened by the blaze. He described the fire burning down a south slope and a southwest wind pushing it. Four air tankers have been dispatched to the Bart Incident. Five additional engines have been requested for the Bart Fire.

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willits, CA
City
Mendocino, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Engines#Arson#Fire Burning#Structures#The Bart Fire#Ridgeview Rd Cross#Indian#Hand Crews#Dozers#Air Tankers#The Cal Fire Mendocino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

NY state Democratic chairman calls for Cuomo to resign

The chairman of the New York State Democrats is calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) to resign following an explosive report from the state attorney general that said he sexually harassed nearly a dozen women. Chairman Jay Jacobs, in a statement on Wednesday, called the report’s findings “extremely damning and...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 bln in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supplied what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy