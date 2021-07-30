Warriors draft Jonathan Kuminga with 7th pick in move for massive potential

The LA Clippers will try to keep Nicolas Batum, but the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers are all interested. The LA Clippers‘ top priority in 2021 NBA free agency will be re-signing Kawhi Leonard, who will reportedly opt out of his $36 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent. But with Leonard likely to re-sign in Los Angeles, once that agreement is taken care of, the Clippers will have to turn their attention to a bevy of impending free agents all across their depth chart.