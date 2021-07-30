Cancel
Upper Deck To Release AEW Trading Cards This Fall

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Upper Deck will be releasing the first set of AEW trading cards in late October or early November, according to a report by Beckett Media. The company announced the news at the 2021 National Sports Collectors Convention. The AEW and Upper Deck partnership was teased back in November 2020 on...

