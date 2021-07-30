Upper Deck To Release AEW Trading Cards This Fall

Some interesting news from All Elite Wrestling and Upper Deck as the two have signed off on a multi-year partnership for cards and memorabilia. Aside from the obvious fact that they will be creating multiple editions of AEW trading cards during that time, they will also be selling memorabilia and collectibles throught he company, which will include autographed items and rarities for hardcore collectors to snag. According to the info this morning, the first new product line will feature Chris Jericho, Sting, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Dr. Britt Baker, Miro, Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida, along with a selection of popular AEW current and future rising stars. We'd be surprised of Orange Cassidy and Adam Page weren't in that first set. We have a couple quotes fromt he announcement today as we wait to find out about a release date and see the firts set of cards.