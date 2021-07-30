Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Max Scherzer and Trae Turner in massive trade

By Michael Whitaker
Posted by 
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Max Scherzer has been dealt to the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and that’s not all. The Dodgers will get Scherzer and Trea Turner in exchange for prospects:. The rich just got much richer!

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
News Break
World Series
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers sign former Rookie of the Year to bolster bullpen

2021’s been a year of bullpen lottery tickets for the Dodgers, a team that sits near the season’s midpoint with just about half of them cashed out. Jimmy Nelson? Very valuable, and made quite the statement over July 4 weekend. Phil Bickford wasn’t a major part of anyone’s plan, but he, too, has impressed.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Former Dodgers Star Is ‘Livid’ Over Trevor Bauer Situation

At least one former Los Angeles Dodgers standout is not happy with how the team has handled the legal situation involving pitcher Trevor Bauer. Bauer is currently on administrative leave after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year. The veteran hurler has denied all allegations. That’s not...
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Uncertainty Looming For Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers were hoping to get some good news on Clayton Kershaw this week. The veteran southpaw was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Sunday afternoon to prepare for an activation next week in Anaheim. That did not happen. Instead, Dave Roberts revealed that Kershaw was dealing with some...
MLBPosted by
WHIO Dayton

McCullers, Astros silence LA bats at raucous Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and the Houston Astros withstood the raucous, heckling fans at Dodger Stadium to blank Los Angeles 3-0 Tuesday night. The crowd of 52,692 — the largest in the majors this season — had waited a long time...
knbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBchatsports.com

Report: Dodgers Sign SP Cole Hamels to Major League Deal

Pitcher Cole Hamels signed a contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Times's Mike DiGiovanna. Hoping to return to a Major League mound for the first time this year, Hamels will report to the Dodgers' team complex in Arizona to "build up arm strength" before joining the MLB club, according to DiGiovanna. The guarantee on Hamels's deal is $1 million, per ESPN's Buster Olney.
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (8-2, 3.23) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (11-1, 2.19); Wednesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.30) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (8-4, 2.76). Astros (64-42) update: Michael Brantley, who has hit .362 (17 for 47) since the All-Star break and leads the majors with a .331 batting average, is day-to-day after twisting his ankle in Sunday’s game. … Since coming off the injured list after suffering a fractured left hand, Aledmys Diaz has hit in five consecutive games at a .391 (9 for 23) clip with three home runs and eight RBIs. … With 25 homers, 65 RBIs and 80 runs, Jose Altuve is on pace for career highs in all three categories. His respective bests are 31, 96 and 112. … Over his last seven starts, McCullers is 5-1 with 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: AJ Pollock Collects 4 Hits, Justin Turner & Mookie Betts Homer Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers concluded their road trip on a positive note by slugging their way to a 13-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks to take the series at Chase Field. They were led by four hits from AJ Pollock and Justin Turner’s four RBI, both of which were game-highs. Pollock’s first hit wound up leading to big second inning as it was followed by Austin Barnes and Billy McKinney drawing walks to load the bases with nobody out.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: What does Trea Turner mean for Corey Seager extension?

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 26: Trea Turner #7 of the Washington Nationals (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) The Los Angeles Dodgers already had a solid double-play tandem led by shortstop Corey Seager, but Andrew Friedman wasn’t satisfied with that alignment in his quest to repeat as champions, so he decided to go for broke by adding former Washington Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner at the trade deadline.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Buehler expected to start for Los Angeles against Houston

Houston Astros (64-42, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (64-43, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (8-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (11-1, 2.19 ERA, .89 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -170, Astros +149; over/under is...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Dugout: Analyzing the Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Danny Duffy deals

First, the Dodgers acquired left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy from Kansas City for a player to be named. Then, word came out that the San Diego Padres were extremely close to acquiring Max Scherzer, the best starting pitcher on the market. Dodger fans were deflated, and emails began to come in complaining that Andrew Friedman was too timid.

Comments / 0

Community Policy