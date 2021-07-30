Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Max Scherzer and Trae Turner in massive trade

Pitchers: Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (8-2, 3.23) vs. RHP Walker Buehler (11-1, 2.19); Wednesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-5, 4.30) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (8-4, 2.76). Astros (64-42) update: Michael Brantley, who has hit .362 (17 for 47) since the All-Star break and leads the majors with a .331 batting average, is day-to-day after twisting his ankle in Sunday’s game. … Since coming off the injured list after suffering a fractured left hand, Aledmys Diaz has hit in five consecutive games at a .391 (9 for 23) clip with three home runs and eight RBIs. … With 25 homers, 65 RBIs and 80 runs, Jose Altuve is on pace for career highs in all three categories. His respective bests are 31, 96 and 112. … Over his last seven starts, McCullers is 5-1 with 53 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings.