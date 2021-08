Arguably the best part about the MLB trade deadline is speculating what players could move and what players actually will move. There are likely 15 teams currently in the market for starting pitching, among them our beloved Seattle Mariners (55-46, 1.0G behind Oakland). It’s easy to list off the household names that could be on the move before July 30th (Scherzer, Berrios, Gibson, Means, Marquez, etc.), but a lesser-known name that is potentially a perfect fit for the Mariners is Zach Davies of the Chicago Cubs.